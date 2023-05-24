Woodruff (shoulder) said he resumed playing catch Wednesday after he recently took a 4-to-5-day pause in his throwing program, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff didn't reveal whether the brief hiatus was part of a pre-planned arrangement or the result of a minor setback, but either way, the right-hander continues to eye a late-June return from the 60-day injured list while he recovers from a Grade 2 subscapular strain in his right elbow. Before the Brewers are able to pinpoint a more definitive target date for his return, Woodruff will have to advance to throwing sustained long toss, complete multiple bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions and likely make at least two minor-league rehab starts.