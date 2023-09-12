Woodruff (5-1) allowed six hits and a walk in a complete game shutout against the Marlins on Monday. He struck out seven while picking up the win.

Woodruff didn't allow a single extra-base hit and rarely found himself in much danger during the dominant outing. He tossed 77 of 106 pitches for strikes to produce his first career MLB shutout and first complete game since 2020. He's allowed just three runs over his last 28 innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.93 across 56 frames. Woodruff has given up fewer than three runs in eight of his nine starts this year. His next outing is projected to be at home against the Nationals.