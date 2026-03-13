Woodruff (lat) said Friday that his status for Opening Day remains "up in the air," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff threw two innings in his Cactus League debut last weekend and tossed four frames in a simulated game Friday. The right-hander has been brought along slowly in Brewers camp after ending last season with a right lat strain, and while he's considered healthy, the buildup could continue after Opening Day. Woodruff also said that "maybe the majority" of his starts this season will be on five days' rest or more, and his "main goal" remains being healthy at the end of the season.