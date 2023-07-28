Woodruff (shoulder) completed four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out three in a rehab outing with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday.
Woodruff made his second rehab appearance and increased his workload to 52 pitches. He'll likely need one more start prior to being activated, keeping him in line to return in early August.
