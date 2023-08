Anderson (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Anderson has been on the shelf nearly three weeks with a back strain, but he'll rejoin Milwaukee's active roster Thursday after completing a two-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. The 30-year-old had a strong start to the campaign but has struggled to a .568 OPS since the beginning of June.