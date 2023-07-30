Anderson (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville this week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Anderson landed on the 10-day injured list July 16 due to a back strain and will likely need to a few games in the minors to reagin his timing at the plate before the Brewers are comfortable activating him. Once he's reinstated from IL, Anderson could settle into an everyday role at either third base or designated hitter. Andruw Monasterio has performed capably at the hot corner in Anderson's stead, but the Brewers could make room for both players in the regular lineup by installing Monasterio at second base as a replacement for Brice Turang, who has largely underwhelmed with the bat since being called up from Triple-A in late June.