Anderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Anderson provided what wound up being the game-winning hit for the Brewers after his solo blast put them up 3-2 in the sixth inning. It was his sixth homer run of the year but just his first since April 23. He's cooled off considerably since his torrid seven game stretch to begin the year but does have four hits over his last four contests and has only struck out once over that span. For the year, the 30-year-old sits at a slash line of .245/.327/.424 with 22 RBI, 21 runs and a 16:43 BB:K over 159 plate appearances.
More News
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Not starting Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Finds power stroke in loss•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Clubs two homers, drives in six•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Hits first homer in blowout•