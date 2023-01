Anderson told reporters via Zoom Sunday that he will primarily play third base, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson also said they the team has talked to him about playing in the outfield, and also potentially at first base. The former Miami infielder/outfielder signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Brewers after being non-tendered by the Marlins after a disappointing 2022 season where he posted a .657 OPS over 98 games.