Anderson (back) took grounders in spikes Friday and he's nearing bat work, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a back strain, but he's started to slowly ramp up his activities ahead of his eventual return. Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that he doesn't expect Anderson to return before the team's next road trip, which starts July 28 in Atlanta.
More News
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Lands on injured list•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Scratched with back discomfort•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Back from paternity leave•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Goes on paternity leave•