Anderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the Astros.
After failing to reach in his first two at-bats, Anderson hit a solo home run in the seventh off Brandon Bielak to extend Milwaukee's lead to 4-0. It was the veteran's eighth home run of the year, and his third over his past eight appearances. During that stretch, Anderson has totaled four extra-base hits, seven RBI and four runs scored.
More News
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Hits two-run homer•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Ends power drought Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Not starting Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Finds power stroke in loss•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Out of lineup Wednesday•