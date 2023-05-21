Anderson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss against Tampa Bay.
Anderson took Rays starter Zach Eflin yard in the fourth inning to bring Willy Adames around to score and bring the Brewers to within one run of Tampa Bay. However, Milwaukee would allow five unanswered runs over the next three innings and eventually fell to the Rays 8-4. Through 43 games, Anderson owns a .236/.327/.426 slash line with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
