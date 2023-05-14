Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Anderson started the past nine games and will take a seat Sunday after he posted a .684 OPS during that stretch. Owen Miller will man the hot corner and bat fifth in the series finale versus Kansas City.
