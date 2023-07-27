Anderson (back) isn't expected to return from the injured list until early-to-mid August, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson resumed hitting in the cage earlier this week, but he still has some hurdles to clear as he recovers from the lingering back issue that sent him to the IL on July 16. When healthy this season, the 30-year-old third baseman has slashed .229/.317/.373 with nine homers and 38 RBI in 85 games for the Brewers.