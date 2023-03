Anderson is 8-for-19 (.421) with two home runs through nine games this spring in the Cactus League.

Anderson had a rough final year in Miami, but there's some thought that he could be rejuvenated offensively following an offseason move to Milwaukee. He's in line for everyday playing time out of the gate, whether in the corner outfield or his standard position at third base, and American Family Field is a lot friendlier to hitters than loanDepot park. There should deep-league fantasy appeal here.