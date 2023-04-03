Anderson will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Mets.

Anderson picked up his first two starts of the season in right field, but he'll man third base for the second time in as many days following Luis Urias' (hamstring) recent move to the injured list. While Urias is on the shelf, Anderson is expected to play third base on a regular basis against right-handed pitching, though he could see more time in the corner outfield versus left-handers. Wherever Anderson is used in the field likely won't influence his fantasy outlook in any major way, as he should already carry eligibility in outfield and third base in most leagues after logging 41 and 42 starts at those respective positions in 2022. Anderson has recorded exactly one hit and one walk in each of the Brewers' first three games of the season and has scored twice and driven in one run.