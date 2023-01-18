Anderson is signing with the Brewers according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical. Anderson was non-tendered by the Marlins after slashing .222/.311/.346 with eight homers and 28 RBi over 98 games with Miami. The infielder/outfielder was much more successful with the bat in previous seasons, however, and is capable of playing in the corner outfield or third base. He'll have a chance to win the starting job at the hot corner or in right field this spring, and at the very least should see plenty of playing time against left-handed pitching this summer.