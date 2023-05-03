Anderson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Anderson has gone through a bit of a funk over the last four games while going 1-for-15 in that timeframe, and he'll get a night on the bench at least partially in response. Mike Brousseau is hitting cleanup while playing third base, and Tyrone Taylor is hitting seventh as the right fielder.
