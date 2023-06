Anderson went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss against the Twins.

Anderson got the Brewers on the board with a solo shot off Bailey Ober in the second inning, the first of back-to-back homers against the right-hander, with the latter coming off the bat of Luis Urias. It was Anderson's first home run since May 24 against the Astros and only his second extra-base hit in the month of June, where he's hitting just .200 through 12 games.