Hudson threw two scoreless innings of relief and picked up his 11th hold of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Angels. He allowed a hit, struck out a batter and walked none.

Hudson allowed two earned runs in his final appearance of May, but he gave up only two all season prior to that, and he has not allowed even one through 8.0 innings in June. Add it all up and Hudson now owns a minuscule 0.90 to along with a 0.65 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB over 40.0 innings out of Milwaukee's bullpen.