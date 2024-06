The Brewers selected Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Manager Pat Murphy confirmed after Monday's win over Toronto that Rodriguez would be making his MLB debut Tuesday, and the right-hander has now officially been added to the big-league roster. The 22-year-old has a 4.90 ERA and 4.1 BB/9 over 68 innings with Nashville this season, though he's given up just 12 runs with a 47:11 K:BB in his past seven outings.