Rodriguez (forearm) has struck out eight batters and allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and five walks over seven innings in two appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list July 23.

Rodriguez was on the shelf for just under two months due to a right forearm strain. The 23-year-old right-hander possesses a spot on the Brewers' 40-man roster, but given the rustiness he's displayed since returning from the IL in addition to Milwaukee's ample rotation depth, Rodriguez is unlikely to be in the mix for starts at the big-league level anytime soon.