Santana (hand) is starting at first base and batting third in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Santana jammed his left (glove) hand while applying a hard tag Tuesday in the Brewers' Game 1 loss to Arizona, but he wasn't forced to make an early exit and is right back in action Wednesday as Milwaukee sticks with the same exact starting nine and batting order against the visiting D-backs.