Santana went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's victory over Texas.

Santana's seventh inning blast put the Brewers in front to stay. In 18 games since being traded from the Pirates, Santana only has twelve hits in 74 at-bats for a .162 average, but five of those hits have left the yard. Overall, his season totals of 17 home runs and 63 RBI each rank second on the team.