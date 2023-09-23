Santana went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run in Friday's 16-1 win over the Marlins.

Santana doubled home Christian Yelich for the fourth run in the Brewers' 12-run second inning and then plated Yelich again on a fifth-inning base hit. The 37-year-old has just three home runs to his name since Aug. 20, but he's hitting .275 and getting on base at a .353 clip over that stretch to keep his spot secure in Milwaukee's everyday lineup.