Santana went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Santana's blast proved to be the difference in Sunday's contest after it put the Brewers up 5-0 and they went on to win 7-3. It was Santana's second long ball this month, and coincidentally, those are the only two games he has driven in runs. The 37-year-old is slashing a meager .226/.305/.400 with 15 home runs, 59 RBI, 50 runs and a 47:78 BB:K in 453 plate appearances. With Rowdy Tellez (finger) set to return soon, Santana could begin to lose out on starts against right-handed pitching.