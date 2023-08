Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Santana recorded four homers, 12 RBI and a .935 OPS over his last 12 games, but per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he also sprained his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Padres, and he will get at least one day to rest and recover. Rowdy Tellez will start at first base for the Brewers on Monday night.