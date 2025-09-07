Brewers' Christian Yelich: Absence continuing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Yelich took some swings in the batting cage Saturday with no issues and responded "we'll see" when asked if he'll be available to pinch hit Sunday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. William Contreras is resting his legs as the designated hitter in the series finale, allowing Danny Jansen to pick up a start behind the plate.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Takes swings Saturday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sitting fourth straight•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Idle again Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Won't play Thursday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scratched Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Taking seat for day game•