Yelich (back) is starting in left field and batting in the leadoff spot Friday against Washington.
Back stiffness has kept Yelich sidelined for the past week, but he'll return to his usual spot at the top of the order Friday. The 31-year-old outfielder has been in a slump at the plate recently, but he still holds an .864 OPS against right-handers this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Expected back Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out with stiff back•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sits again with stiff back•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again with stiff back•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Improving, but out for third straight•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sitting again Sunday•