Brewers' Christian Yelich: Breaks power drought

Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and an additional run scored during the Brewers' 9-4 win over the Guardians on Wednesday.

Yelich launched an opposite-field leadoff homer off Gavin Williams for his fifth long ball of the season. It was Yelich's first home run since May 25, but he still batted .284 during that 17-game power drought. The 2019 NL MVP is slashing .276/.346/.429 with five homers, 24 RBI, 34 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 17:53 BB:K across 163 at-bats this season.