Yelich was removed from Monday's game against the Cardinals due to back tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It initially appeared as though the Brewers pulled the left fielder in the seventh inning due to the lopsided score, but skipper Craig Counsell mentioned after the game that Yelich's back has been "a little bit tight." While this appears to be a precautionary move by Milwaukee, his status will be worth keeping an eye on heading into the second game of the series Tuesday evening, especially given his history with back issues.