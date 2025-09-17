Yelich went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-2 victory over the Angels.

Yelich opened the scoring with an RBI double to right field in the first inning, then added his 29th homer of the season with a two-run shot to straightaway center in the fourth inning. The 33-year-old has been locked in since the start of August, batting .303/.384/.538 with seven doubles, nine homers and 30 RBI over his last 38 games.