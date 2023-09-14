Yelich (back) will likely return to the Brewers' lineup Friday against Washington, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich hasn't played in a game since last Friday, but his absence is set to cap out at a week. The former NL MVP has gone cold following a prolonged hot streak earlier in the summer, hitting just 3-for-24 with two RBI and 12 strikeouts since Sept. 1.
