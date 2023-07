Yelich went 3-for-4 with double and a three-run home run during Thursday's 4-0 win at Philadephia.

The 31-year-old launched a three-run homer during the third inning, which was plenty of offense for Milwaukee on Thursday with Corbin Burnes in peak form. Yelich now has 14 homers this season and has clubbed three in the past five games. It's been a resurgent campaign for the 2018 NL MVP after a few mediocre seasons with an .856 OPS, 22 doubles, 21 steals, 54 RBI and 70 runs.