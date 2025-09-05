Yelich (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Yelich's back flared up before Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he'll be out of the lineup Friday for a third straight game due to the issue. Expect Milwaukee to take it day by day with the 33-year-old outfielder, but considering Yelich's history of back injuries, the Brewers likely won't rush him back. Jake Bauers will fill the DH spot Friday while Isaac Collins, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick fill the outfield from left to right.