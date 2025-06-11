Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Though the Brewers haven't indicated that Yelich is nursing with an injury, his absence from the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Spencer Schwellenbach) for the second game in a row suggests he's dealing with something. Manager Pat Murphy will likely shed more light on Yelich's condition later Wednesday, but for now, the three-time All-Star can be viewed as day-to-day. With Yelich on the bench, William Contreras will get a day off from catching duties and will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter.