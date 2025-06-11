Brewers' Christian Yelich: Idle for second straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Though the Brewers haven't indicated that Yelich is nursing with an injury, his absence from the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Spencer Schwellenbach) for the second game in a row suggests he's dealing with something. Manager Pat Murphy will likely shed more light on Yelich's condition later Wednesday, but for now, the three-time All-Star can be viewed as day-to-day. With Yelich on the bench, William Contreras will get a day off from catching duties and will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter.
