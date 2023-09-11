Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Though he'll be out of the lineup for the third day in a row, Yelich has reportedly shown improvement in his recovery from back stiffness, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Yelich ramped up his activity and was spotted running in the outfield Monday, perhaps paving the way for him to return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. Tyrone Taylor will cover left field in Yelich's stead Monday.