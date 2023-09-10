Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Saturday's win over the Yankees that the decision to scratch Yelich (back) from the lineup was precautionary, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich has a long history of back issues, and because of that Counsell said the team has a good feel when to push things or give his outfielder a day or two. With an afternoon game on the docket Sunday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Yelich be held out until Monday when the Brewers return home to host the Marlins.