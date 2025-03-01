Yelich (back) will serve as the DH and bat second in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.
Saturday marks the first time Yelich will play in a game setting since undergoing surgery in August to address a herniated disc in his lower back. It's unclear how far away he is from returning to the field, though he'll likely be used primarily as a DH once the regular season begins anyway.
