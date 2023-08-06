Yelich went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base Saturday in a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Yelich didn't collect any hits in the contest, but he still made an impact by knocking in Milwaukee's first run on a groundout in the fifth inning. The veteran outfielder also pleased his fantasy managers with a steal of second base, his first theft over his past 12 games. Yelich continues to enjoy a strong bounce-back season -- through 108 games, he's slashing .290/.374/.476 and has already surpassed many of the counting stats he accumulated over 154 contests last year, including his 16 homers, 27 doubles, 63 RBI and 23 stolen bases.