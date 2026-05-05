Yelich (groin) is expected to progress to facing living pitching and running the bases early next week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger continues working his way back from a strained left groin, and he remains on track to return in mid-to-late May. Yelich was off to a strong start to the season prior to the injury with a homer, three steals, 10 RBI, 10 runs and a .314/.375/.451 slash line in 15 games.