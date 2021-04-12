Yelich (back) isn't starting Monday's game against the Cubs.
Yelich left Sunday's win over the Cardinals in the second inning due to lower-back tightness, and he'll get an additional day off to recover. He's still considered day-to-day, but Jackie Bradley will shift to left field while Lorenzo Cain starts in center field Monday.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Considered day-to-day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits with back soreness•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scores three runs in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes bag Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scores twice Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sizzling this spring•