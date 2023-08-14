Yelich went 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Yelich extended his hit streak to a modest six games with a two-RBI single in the ninth to put the Brewers up 7-0. He also added his second steal in his last three games and his third steal this month. He's been a tough out at the plate since the All-Star break, slashing .313/.383/.513 with five homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs, four steals and a 13:24 BB:K in 28 games.