Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Yelich is 1-for-15 across his past five games and will receive a day to reset Sunday. Blake Perkins will take over in left field while Mike Brosseau handles leadoff duties in the series finale versus the Halos and lefty Jose Suarez.
