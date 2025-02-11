Yelich (back) "has a chance" to be ready for Opening Day, but "it isn't a lock," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich underwent a microdiscectomy procedure in August to address a herniated disc in his lower back and will not be 100 percent at the beginning of spring training. His rehab has gone well to this point, but the big test will come when he ramps things up in workouts and games this spring. If Yelich does need a little time on the injured list to start the season, it could open up more playing time for Blake Perkins, Jake Bauers, Tyler Black and Isaac Collins, among others.