Yelich (back) is out of the lineup again Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Yelich is said to be making progress in his recovery from a bout of back stiffness, but he's on the bench for a fourth straight game. Mark Canha, Sal Frelick and Tyrone Taylor will start across the outfield for the Brewers on Tuesday against Miami as Josh Donaldson fills the DH role.
