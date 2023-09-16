Yelich (back) will sit Saturday against the Nationals.

Yelich returned to the lineup Friday after missing the previous six games due to back stiffness. His absence Saturday is due to the same issue, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, but with manager Craig Counsell saying merely, "I just don't think he's 100 percent," this looks more like a maintenance day than a setback. Between Yelich's star status, his history of back problems and the Brewers' 5.5-game lead atop the NL Central, it's likely the team will continue to be cautious with him over the last two weeks of the regular season. Mark Canha starts in left field Saturday.