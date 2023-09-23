Yelich (back) went 3-for-4 with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 16-1 victory over Miami.

Yelich had appeared in just one game since Sept. 8 because of a back injury, but he looked fully rested in his return to action Friday while helping the Brewers clinch a postseason spot with a complete rout of the Marlins. His second-inning homer sailed an estimated 368 feet, and his sixth-inning blast was tabulated at 430 feet. The 31-year-old outfielder now has 19 homers on the season to go along with his 27 stolen bases.