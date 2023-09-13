Yelich (back) remains absent from the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Yelich hasn't appeared in a game for the Brewers since last Friday due to lingering back stiffness, though word is he's making progress. Tyrone Taylor, Joey Wiemer and Sal Frelick will start across the outfield Wednesday versus Miami.
