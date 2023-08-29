Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 6-2 victory versus the Cubs on Monday.
Yelich helped Milwaukee get off to a fast start, swatting a 416-foot solo shot to lead off the game in what became a four-run half-inning. The long ball was his first since July 30, a span of 24 games. Yelich has fallen back a bit in August, but he's still putting up his best season since his 2018 with a .282/.370/.451 slash line, 17 homers, 68 RBI, 93 runs and 28 thefts in 30 attempts over 559 plate appearances.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes two bags in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: On base three times•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Nabs 23rd theft•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers in loss•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Clubs three-run homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Plays hero with walkoff single•