Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 6-2 victory versus the Cubs on Monday.

Yelich helped Milwaukee get off to a fast start, swatting a 416-foot solo shot to lead off the game in what became a four-run half-inning. The long ball was his first since July 30, a span of 24 games. Yelich has fallen back a bit in August, but he's still putting up his best season since his 2018 with a .282/.370/.451 slash line, 17 homers, 68 RBI, 93 runs and 28 thefts in 30 attempts over 559 plate appearances.