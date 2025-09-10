Brewers' Christian Yelich: Steals base Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a stolen base during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.
Yelich returned from a five-game absence due to a back injury Monday. He didn't seem to have any restrictions Tuesday, stealing his 16th base of the season and legging out his 19th double. In his last 14 games, Yelich is 16-for-48 (.333) with a 6:9 BB:K. He has an .814 OPS on the year.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Absence continuing Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Takes swings Saturday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sitting fourth straight•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Idle again Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Won't play Thursday•