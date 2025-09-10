Yelich went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a stolen base during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

Yelich returned from a five-game absence due to a back injury Monday. He didn't seem to have any restrictions Tuesday, stealing his 16th base of the season and legging out his 19th double. In his last 14 games, Yelich is 16-for-48 (.333) with a 6:9 BB:K. He has an .814 OPS on the year.